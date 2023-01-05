Mankato Public Safety’s annual “Keep the wreath bright, prevent a red light” campaign ends

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s annual “Keep the wreath bright, prevent a red light” campaign ended with one preventable fire and one injury.

The fire had an estimated combined loss of $50,000, and there was also one fire-related injury reported,

The campaign is designed to help remind the public about fire safety during the holiday season. A goal of the campaign is to keep the wreath, which is displayed at the Public Safety Center on Front St., lit with clear bulbs. A red bulb represents a fire, and a blue bulb represents a fire-related injury.

The campaign runs annually from Thanksgiving to New Years.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.