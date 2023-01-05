Your Photos
MRCI CEO Brian Benshoof to retire after 40 years

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MRCI CEO Brian Benshoof is retiring after 40 years with the organization.

Benshoof has been leading MRCI for over a decade and his last day will be January 13.

The organization says he led them through many industry changes and through a pandemic, creating the “New MRCI” in 2021, which added virtual options.

The public is invited to a retirement celebration to honor Benshoof’s service next Thursday, January 12.

The event will run from 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the MRCI facility.

The organization’s Board is conducting the search for the next CEO of MRCI.

