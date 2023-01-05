New Ulm Public Works declares downtown snow emergency for Friday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm will be getting ahead of the winter weather, once again, tomorrow.

A downtown snow emergency has been declared for Fri. Jan. 6 from 1:30 a.m. to completion.

During this time, vehicles that are parked along downtown snow emergency routes will be towed.

Overnight parking during the snow emergency is available in the parking lot at 3rd North and German Street, and in the City Hall parking lot.

Motorists should NOT park in anyone’s leased parking spaces.

DOWNTOWN:

German Street - 1st South to 4th North

Minnesota Street - 3rd South to 5th North

State Street - 1st South to 3rd North

1st South - State Street to Spring Street

2nd South - Minnesota Street to German Street

Center Street - Broadway to Spring Street

1st North - State Street to Minnesota Street

1st North - German Street to Spring Street

2nd North - State Street to German Street

3rd North - State Street to German Street

4th North - Broadway to German Street

Pause parking (1st to 3rd North on the west side of Broadway)

