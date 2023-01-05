Your Photos
Prep Athlete: Schirmer’s growth at point guard is paying off for the Eagles

Point guard Mason Schirmer earns Prep Athlete of the Week honors.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MAPLE RIVER, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s no secret why the Maple River Eagles boys basketball team is one of the top talented teams in the state. This is due in part to the play of senior point guard Mason Schirmer. Schirmer recently scored his 1000th career point which is one of his biggest achievements.

“It means a lot, Schirmer said. “My sister, she’s a big scorer on the team. She has the record for scoring 2000 points. I’ve been trying to set this record for five years so it means a lot to me.”

“Well you know, we’ve had several 1000 point scorers in our program’s history but I think it’s more of a tribute to Mason being able to play at a young age of course,” Eagles head coach Chad Ostermann said. “But also just extending his game to be able to be a scorer too because he really is an old-fashioned true point guard where he’s pass first. To still be able to score 1000 points is a tremendous honor for him and he deserves the recognition. He’s a great leader like I said. He’s a great kid and we’re, just like I said, fortunate to be able to coach him.”

Schirmer’s impact on the team is huge, largely due to his growth and playing since eighth grade.

“Well I think you know Mason was just very athletic when he was young and able to play and just using his athleticism,” Ostermann said. “His skill level has increased dramatically. He’s one of the best passers and he’s one of the top assist persons ever to play at Maple River in addition to being able to score. He gets us in all of our offenses and defensively he sets the tone for the night so he does a lot of things for us.”

When it comes to motivation, Schirmer looks up to his teammates.

“I looked up to Ethan McGregor, he was a senior last year,” said Schirmer. “He’s a very nice teammate and a very good player. This year, I look up to Hayden Niebuhr. He’s been my pal since Kindergarten.”

Schirmer’s accomplishments on the court and leading the team to a fast early season start is why he’s our Prep Athlete of the Week.

