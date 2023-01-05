Snow has ended, but roads will continue to be icy

The system that brought 10 to 12 inches of snow to our region over the past several days has finally packed up and moved out. That system will be replaced by an area of high pressure that will keep our weather mostly dry through the weekend and most of next week. That doesn’t quite mean we will be problem-free, however. A much colder air mass will move in this weekend and drop overnight lows into the single digits either side of zero. That cold will create areas of freezing fog which will make roads and surfaces slippery at times, especially tonight into Friday morning. Dry weather will continue through much of next week, with high temperatures climbing back into the 20s to low 30s for much of the week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with temperatures slowly falling into the upper teens by early evening. The sky will gradually clear overnight, but as we clear temperatures will drop quickly, falling to around zero by daybreak. As temperatures drop, areas of freezing fog will develop. Fog could be dense at times, especially in lower lying areas. Freezing fog will continue into Friday morning, gradually lifting throughout the morning. Friday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid to upper teens.

Patchy freezing fog will be possible again Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures drop back into the lower single digits. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs, once again, in the mid to upper teens. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with slightly warmer high temps in the low 20s.

The jet stream will stay well to our south through most of next week, keeping any major weather systems out of our way. Next week will be mostly dry with slightly warmer high temps in the 20s to low 30s. We are still watching a system that could bring a little light snow by late next week, but as of right now it doesn’t look like it will be significant. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

