Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Waseca coach, Brad Wendland, updates his condition after suffering a cardiac arrest last year

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Seeing Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the football field was an all-too-familiar sight for Waseca coach, Brad Wendland.

Wendland suffered a cardiac arrest over a year ago during a football game.

“Having this rush of blood in my head and in my mind, I said to myself, ‘Ok, I’m just going to take a knee and allow this feeling to pass’” said Wendland, “Well, what happened was I collapsed at that moment and was unconscious for approximately three to five minutes.”

“With cardiac arrests, it typically happens very suddenly for a patient,” said Elizabeth Evers, PA with Mankato Clinic, “They may collapse, their heart may go into an abnormal rhythm, that is typical and then it [heart] will eventually stop.”

Since collapsing on the field in September, 2021, the Waseca coach works to bring awareness of cardiac arrest, as well as the importance of CPR training and identifying the locations of AEDs wherever you go.

“Luckily for me, I was in the presence of both Waseca’s trainer as well as St. Peter’s trainer (both with CPR training), and then as well as some people in the stands who were in the medical field,” said Wendlend.

The American Heart Association says if CPR is performed immediately, it can double or triple the chance of survival from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

“The importance is being CPR trained,” said Evers (PA), “I don’t think people realize how important it is and that you don’t need medical training to save a life.”

“Your chances in your life when you are crossing paths with someone who was experiencing something with their heart isn’t that low,” said Wendland, “And you know, to have knowledge of where an AED is could make a difference in your life and the lives of other people.”

Wendland returned to Waseca high school, where he teaches U.S. history and psychology. He also coaches track and football.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

Mankato and North Mankato both have snow emergencies in effect or taking place overnight
Mankato and North Mankato have snow emergencies in effect
Maple River senior point guard Mason Schirmer celebrates scoring his 1000th career point.
Prep Athlete: Schirmer’s growth at point guard is paying off for the Eagles
FILE PHOTO The city of Sleepy Eye is declaring a snow emergency for tonight (1/4/2023) at 10...
The city of Sleepy Eye is declaring a snow emergency for tonight (1/4/2023) at 10 p.m.
FILE PHOTO
Applications Open for Funding to Help New Farmers Purchase Land