Waseca coach, Brad Wendland, updates his condition after suffering a cardiac arrest last year

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Seeing Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the football field was an all-too-familiar sight for Waseca coach, Brad Wendland.

Wendland suffered a cardiac arrest over a year ago during a football game.

“Having this rush of blood in my head and in my mind, I said to myself, ‘Ok, I’m just going to take a knee and allow this feeling to pass’” said Wendland, “Well, what happened was I collapsed at that moment and was unconscious for approximately three to five minutes.”

“With cardiac arrests, it typically happens very suddenly for a patient,” said Elizabeth Evers, PA with Mankato Clinic, “They may collapse, their heart may go into an abnormal rhythm, that is typical and then it [heart] will eventually stop.”

Since collapsing on the field in September, 2021, the Waseca coach works to bring awareness of cardiac arrest, as well as the importance of CPR training and identifying the locations of AEDs wherever you go.

“Luckily for me, I was in the presence of both Waseca’s trainer as well as St. Peter’s trainer (both with CPR training), and then as well as some people in the stands who were in the medical field,” said Wendlend.

The American Heart Association says if CPR is performed immediately, it can double or triple the chance of survival from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

“The importance is being CPR trained,” said Evers (PA), “I don’t think people realize how important it is and that you don’t need medical training to save a life.”

“Your chances in your life when you are crossing paths with someone who was experiencing something with their heart isn’t that low,” said Wendland, “And you know, to have knowledge of where an AED is could make a difference in your life and the lives of other people.”

Wendland returned to Waseca high school, where he teaches U.S. history and psychology. He also coaches track and football.

