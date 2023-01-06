MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Anne Wyatt, 55.

She was last seen in Aitkin County on January 2, 2023 and has not had contact with family or friends since. Her direction of travel and destination are unknown, as is what she was wearing when she left. She does not have her cell phone with her. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Anne Wyatt, 55, please contact the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-927-7435.

