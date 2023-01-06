Your Photos
Blue Earth County’s Veteran Services office expands in Crystal Lake

FILE - The Blue Earth County Veteran Services now offers office hours at the Lake Crystal city hall. Starting Jan. 10, appointments will be offered the second Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.(KEYC)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Veteran Services now offers office hours at the Lake Crystal city hall.

The goal of the partnership is to offer easy access to a Veteran Services officer outside the Mankato area.

Starting Jan. 10, appointments will be offered the second Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

The Veterans Service Office provides veterans assistance and technical support to claims, benefit counseling, housing concerns, advocacy, as well as obtaining military discharges and documents.

