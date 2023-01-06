Blue Earth County’s Veteran Services office expands in Crystal Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Veteran Services now offers office hours at the Lake Crystal city hall.

The goal of the partnership is to offer easy access to a Veteran Services officer outside the Mankato area.

Starting Jan. 10, appointments will be offered the second Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

The Veterans Service Office provides veterans assistance and technical support to claims, benefit counseling, housing concerns, advocacy, as well as obtaining military discharges and documents.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.