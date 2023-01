NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents living in lower North Mankato should be aware of snow clearing this morning.

Officials are asking residents not to park on the following streets:

The 100 to 200 blocks of Belgrade Ave.

300 to 400 blocks of Range St.

And the 300 - 400 blocks of Monroe Ave.

