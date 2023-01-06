Your Photos
The city of Mankato opens its applications for 2023 community grants

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The community grant program assists non-profit organizations and individual residents from Mankato.

All applicants must meet one of these three categories for consideration: performing arts and music, beautification and public art, or social services. The maximum amount of funding for an individual is $2,500.

For organizations, those operating with a 2022 income less of $50,000 can receive a maximum of $2,500. Those with a 2022 income more than $50,000 can receive a maximum of $5,000.

