Freezing fog possible today, quieter weekend weather in the works

Due to the amount of moisture in the area, patchy freezing fog is likely not only this morning but tonight as well ahead of quiet conditions for the weekend.

Today will be rather bitter with temperatures starting in the negatives and single digits around the area. Due to the moisture in the area from all the snow we have received this past week, patchy fog is likely around the area; however, with temperatures well below freezing this will be freezing fog vs. normal fog. This means that roads may be slick through the morning hours into the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain on the bitter side as highs top out in the mid-teens despite sunshine through the afternoon hours. Thankfully winds will be ranging from calm conditions up to 10 mph through the day. Areas with winds of 5 mph or greater will see a wind chill while areas with winds of 4 mph or less will not deal with a wind chill. Temperatures will dip to around -1 by tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies overnight and more patchy freezing fog likely.

This weekend will be rather quiet despite a slight chance for some freezing fog Saturday morning. Skies will be on the sunny side once the fog clears up Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain on the bitter side Saturday with highs in the low-teens but will more seasonal on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-20s. Winds throughout the weekend will range from calm conditions up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will remain cold with temperatures dipping to around 1 degree by Sunday morning. Sunday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Next week will gradually become mostly cloudy by Monday night. Temperatures throughout the upcoming week will be rather seasonal with highs in the 20s across the area. We are watching another chance for snow between Wednesday and Thursday. Right now it looks more like flurry chances on Wednesday with light snow moving in overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Form there, snow showers will continue throughout the day on Thursday. Being that this event is about a week away, we are going to continue to monitor it’s trend/pattern of where it may head and when it may move into the area. As the snow chances increase by the middle to end of next week, winds will also increase becoming breezy, ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 and 25 mph at times. Right now, snow is projected to clear out of the area between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Once the snow clears out of the area, next weekend will remain cloudy and breezy with temperatures rising into the low-30s by next Sunday.

