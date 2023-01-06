Growing an indoor garden

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Indoor gardening is one of the most common hobbies in the U.S. Statistics show that an estimated 27 percent, or about 33 million, of U.S. households participate in active indoor houseplant gardening.

It’s become so popular that it’s taken on a new title for the younger generation. A OnePoll 2020 study on millennials and plants found that 7 in 10 millennials call themselves a “plant parent.” Caring for houseplants isn’t just a hobby for millennials, but they see themselves playing a parental role for their plants. No matter how you look at it, the idea of growing something from a seed can be pretty rewarding; even more when you can do it during the winter months. For more on container gardening, we have Terri Anderson here from Valley Veggies.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.