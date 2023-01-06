Maverick Insider: Looking ahead to 2023

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -All Minnesota State athletic programs are starting to return to action after the holiday break.

In segment one, the MSU women’s track and field team looks to defend its indoor national title from a year ago.

Later, Anfernee Patterson breaks down what’s behind the women’s basketball team’s success.

In segment two, Jenny Vetter declares for the NWSL Draft and the MSU football team looks to build off a strong 2022 campaign.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.