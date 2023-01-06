Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: Looking ahead to 2023

By Rob Clark , Mary Rominger and Anfernee Patterson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -All Minnesota State athletic programs are starting to return to action after the holiday break.

In segment one, the MSU women’s track and field team looks to defend its indoor national title from a year ago.

Later, Anfernee Patterson breaks down what’s behind the women’s basketball team’s success.

In segment two, Jenny Vetter declares for the NWSL Draft and the MSU football team looks to build off a strong 2022 campaign.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

The guard leads the team in scoring.
From New Ulm to Mankato: MSU’s Batt leaving mark on program
The Minnesota State women's basketball team playing a basketball game at USF.
MSU jumps two spots in latest WBCA poll
The Bethany Lutheran boys basketball team plays a game against the Finlandia on Jan. 3 2023.
BLC dominates Finlandia 116-63
Minnesota State pegged at No. 1 in NSIC preseason poll
Jenny Vetter declares for the 2023 NWSL draft