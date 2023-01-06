Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MRCI CEO Brian Benshoof announced he will be retiring after 40 years

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Brian Benshoof , who has been leading the MRCI organization for about over a decade, has announced he’ll be retiring.

”I think my favorite memories are here in the success stories of the people we serve,” said Benshoof, “You know people achieving things, getting jobs, having, you know, a really great life and that’s the most fun thing for me to hear.”

Benshoof has been leading MRCI for over a decade with one goal in mind: creating more opportunities for people with disabilities. The organization says Benshoof led them through many industry changes.

“Community-based employment is something that his foresight has really been helpful for MRCI and set it up to succeed going forward, said Duane Olenius, board chair of MRCI, “His kind natured way that he interacts with the employees of the board, and and then his ability to look forward and be able to make changes in the industry puts MRCI in the best place.”

One of the biggest challenges for the organization: continuing their work through a pandemic which drove them to create the “New MRCI” in 2021, which added virtual options.

“Rebuilding the organization into something new that’s even better than it was before so, you know, lots and lots of really great memories over 40 years,” said Benshoof.

The organization’s Board is conducting the search for their next CEO.

Benshoof’s advice to his successor: “Keep looking for new ways to do things. Keep looking for excellence. Take care of the people who work here and find, you know, great opportunities for the people we serve.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

The city of Mankato opens its applications for 2023 community grants
The city of Mankato opens its applications for 2023 community grants
Starting from Christmas and heading into the new year, each winter holiday came with a storm,...
Cleaning up after the winter storms
Starting from Christmas and heading into the new year, each winter holiday came with a storm,...
Cleaning up after winter storms
After a lot of winter weather, North Mankato has lifted the snow emergency, effective at noon.
North Mankato lifts snow emergency