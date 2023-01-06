Your Photos
Quick Hits: MSU returns to the ice after two-week break

The Maverick men's and women's hockey teams are in action this weekend against Northern Michigan and Lindenwood, respectively.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 19 Minnesota State men’s hockey team returns to action this weekend at Northern Michigan, while the MSU women’s hockey team is on the road for a series against Lindenwood. Both programs are in need of a mid-season boost after an up-an-down first half of the season.

In this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger and Rob Clark breakdown the latest surrounding both teams.

