MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas McElroy, 43.

He left Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022 and was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoor weather and may be seeking shelter in the area. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Thomas McElroy, 43, please contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.