Waseca is among 10 projects in the state receiving funding from the Department of Employment and Economic Development

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca awarded just over $102,000 in cleanup funding for a nearly 4.5 acre site contaminated with chlorinated solvents. The site had been used for metal fabrication and machining.

The existing 81,000 square-foot building will be renovated for a truck maintenance and warehousing company.

The project is anticipated to create 11 jobs, increase the local tax base by more than $12,000 and leverage over $600,000 of private investment.

Matching funds will be provided by the developer. More than $2.5 million were awarded to six projects across the state.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.