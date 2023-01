MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin County West boys basketball program improved to .500 on the season with a 68-48 win over St. Clair on Thursday.

The Mavericks were led by junior Mitchell Weber who put up 29 points in the victory.

The Mavericks took down St. Clair in a Valley Conference showdown to open 2023 slate. (KEYC)

