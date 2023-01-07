Your Photos
Freezing fog possible tonight, tomorrow

Warming trend begins this weekend
By Emily Merz
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve seen some hazy skies today, and we will see this continue through tonight as well.

Foggy conditions are expected tonight and into tomorrow morning, with freezing fog being possible due to the chilly temperatures we’ll see in the overnight. Roads could be a bit slippery, so you’ll want to use some extra caution if you are driving tonight or tomorrow.

Along with the foggy conditions, we are expecting temperatures near 0 tonight with little to no wind. Tomorrow, we will be in the teens and single digits, but we will be warming back up to the 30s this upcoming week.

This weekend will remain calm and dry other than the patchy fog, and we will remain dry until our next snow chance in the middle of this upcoming week.

