Monarch Healthcare Management will give a significant bonus to over 4,500 healthcare workers

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monarch Healthcare Management, a nursing facility and assisted living company, announced that over 4,500 employees could receive up to $10,000 dollars per year, for the next 10 years.

“Everyone’s offering sign on bonuses, but my employees kept asking me what are you doing for me? You’re getting a signal bonus to bring new people in but what about me? What keeps me staying?” said Marc Halpert, Monarch Healthcare Management’s CEO, “So we said we wanted to come up with a program to give our staff a thank you, but bigger than a thank you, something that’s bigger than anything being done and not just for this coming year, but for years to come.”

CEO of Monarch Health Care Management said after what healthcare workers have been through in the last few years, they are taking care of the people that serve their communities.

A survey from the Minnesota Department of Health reported some potential solutions are retaining workforce through programs such as loan forgiveness, career exploration initiatives for workers, and programs aimed at increasing the diversity of the workforce.

“Sure you get a wage, sure you get rewards for taking care of people but a lot of times people, you know, kind of feel thankless. It’s a tough job. It’s a stressful job and they ask what I get? And we try to figure out we did a 25% wage increase over the last two years and it’s just not enough,” said Halpert.

“At the end of the day, we need to be the ones taking care of our staff members because they’re the ones here taking care of our residents,” John Schlack, Regional Director of Operations.

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording