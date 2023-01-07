A registered offender has a new address in Mankato
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato.
Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served his sentence and is not wanted by police. For more information contact Public Safety at 507-387-8770.
