A registered offender has a new address in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city says Dwayne Qutez Irving, a level three predatory offender who was registered as homeless in Mankato, is now residing on the 1400 block of Second Avenue in Mankato.

Authorities held a community notification prior to Irving’s release in October. They stress Irving has served his sentence and is not wanted by police. For more information contact Public Safety at 507-387-8770.

