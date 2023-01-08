12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy was killed Sunday after his snowmobile crashed into a tree.
According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to rural Theilman at about 1p.m. for a report of a snowmobile that crashed into a tree.
Emergency responders administered care, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a deputy at the scene, the boy was operating a snowmobile on private property when he entered a wooded area and struck the tree.
The Wabasha Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance were also on scene assisting.
Authorities said more information will be released at a later time.
