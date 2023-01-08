12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy was killed Sunday after his snowmobile crashed into a tree.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to rural Theilman at about 1p.m. for a report of a snowmobile that crashed into a tree.

Emergency responders administered care, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a deputy at the scene, the boy was operating a snowmobile on private property when he entered a wooded area and struck the tree.

The Wabasha Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance were also on scene assisting.

Authorities said more information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.