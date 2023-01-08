Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

12-year-old killed in Wabasha County snowmobile crash

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy was killed Sunday after his snowmobile crashed into a tree.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to rural Theilman at about 1p.m. for a report of a snowmobile that crashed into a tree.

Emergency responders administered care, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a deputy at the scene, the boy was operating a snowmobile on private property when he entered a wooded area and struck the tree.

The Wabasha Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance were also on scene assisting.

Authorities said more information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
The Minnesota State men's basketball team plays a game against Minnesota Duluth at home on Jan....
MSU falls to Minnesota Duluth
The Bethany Lutheran men's basketball team plays a game against Martin Luther at home on Jan....
BLC wins big over Martin Luther
Foggy conditions possible, again
Emily's Sunday Forecast 1/8