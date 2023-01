LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial boys’ basketball team (8-1) defeated Blue Earth Area (7-2) by a 69-47 final on Saturday.

The Knights were guided by a 25-point performance from senior Zack Wells, as well as Jack Brockmann who had four blocks in the win.

