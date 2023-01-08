No. 19 MSU earns CCHA sweep over Northern Michigan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 19 Minnesota State men’s hockey program (12-9-1, 9-6-1 CCHA) picked up a road sweep over CCHA-foe Northern Michigan to stay in the win column to open the New Year.

The purple and gold were led by to two goals from senior forward Brendan Furry in the 5-3 victory.

Next up, MSU pays a visit to Arizona State for its final non-conference match up of the regular season.

