No. 5 MSU edged out by No. 23 UMD

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s top-25 NCAA DII women’s basketball match up came down to the wire between No. 5 Minnesota State and No. 23 Minnesota Duluth.

The Mavericks held a one-point lead into the final minute before the Bulldogs fought back with a go-ahead layup and a pair of free throws to secure the 78-75 upset over MSU.

Minnesota State (12-2, 8-2 NSIC) returns to action on Friday as they visit Minnesota Crookston.

