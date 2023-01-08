Your Photos
Warmer temperatures on the way

Fog possible tonight, tomorrow morning
By Emily Merz
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Hazy conditions were seen across the region today, and some areas of dense fog this morning as well. Tonight, we are still seeing foggy conditions, however it is much more patchy than what we saw last night.

Freezing fog is still possible with the cold temperatures we are seeing tonight, which means roads could be slippery in some areas.

Temperatures are on the rise, and tonight will be the last night we see negative and single digit temperatures for a little while. We will see highs in the 30s by mid week.

We will also be remaining dry for a bit, with our next snow chance still a ways away, later this upcoming week. Chances are still relatively low at this time.

Tonight we will be in the single digit negatives for some places, with more southern counties hanging around in the positive single digits. Tomorrow, after the fog clears, we should see some sunshine mixed in with the clouds, as temperatures rise into the mid twenties. Fog is possible again tomorrow night and into Monday morning.

