Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Authorities respond to North Mankato house fire

The North Mankato FD responded to a house fire yesterday. Fire crews arrived to a single family home where they saw heavy smoke coming from it.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a house fire yesterday.

Fire crews arrived to a single family home at 809 S. Ave. where they saw heavy smoke coming from the front and side door to the residence.

South Avenue was temporarily closed for emergency crews to access a fire hydrant supply line.

the heaviest damages were to the main level with moderate fire damage to the second floor.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program...
Free arthritis program beginning next week
Free arthritis program beginning next week
Authorities respond to North Mankato house fire
This week will be much quieter with relatively seasonal weather with a minor snow chance on...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-09-2023 - clipped version