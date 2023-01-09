Authorities respond to North Mankato house fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a house fire yesterday.

Fire crews arrived to a single family home at 809 S. Ave. where they saw heavy smoke coming from the front and side door to the residence.

South Avenue was temporarily closed for emergency crews to access a fire hydrant supply line.

the heaviest damages were to the main level with moderate fire damage to the second floor.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

