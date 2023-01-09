Your Photos
A boutique that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you ever walk into a boutique and feel overwhelmed or just don’t know where to start? We all have different shapes, different age groups; so it can tricky finding just the right thing.

We thought it would be fun to go to Vivian Rose in Downtown Mankato. We each picked outfits for ourselves and then let the owner and stylist, tweak our picks to what she thinks would be best.

Vivian Rose is a mix of unique and timeless clothing for real women who need clothes for work and play. Clothes that make women feel like they have a versatile and functional wardrobe.

The owner of Vivian Rose, Sharry, is also a stylist and can help you coordinate an outfit that’s perfect for you.

Vivian Rose is located at 631 S. Front Street in Mankato.

