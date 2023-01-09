Foggy conditions possible, again

Our warming trend has started, so we can expect temperatures to continue increasing through the next day or so.

Fog is possible again tonight and tomorrow morning, some of which could be dense in some areas. We could also see more freezing fog, so roads could be slippery.

Other than the fog chances, we are expecting a quiet week ahead. A small chance of snow is possible Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, but other than that we are expecting dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the 30s for the next few days.

Tonight, we are expecting lows near 10 degrees. Tomorrow, we will be in the 30s, with some pops of sunshine possible as well.

