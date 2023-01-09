Your Photos
Free arthritis program beginning next week

Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

The program helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve their flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis.

From January 16th to February 24th, participants will meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center.

Those interested in signing up for the Walk with Ease program must be capable of standing on their feet for 10 minutes or more without pain.

Individuals who would like to sign up can do so by clicking here.

