Free arthritis program beginning next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One week from today, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis.

The program helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve their flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis.

From January 16th to February 24th, participants will meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center.

Those interested in signing up for the Walk with Ease program must be capable of standing on their feet for 10 minutes or more without pain.

Individuals who would like to sign up can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.