John Deere frees farmers to repair their own equipment

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.(Source: John Deere/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - John Deere is giving farmers the long-sought right to repair agricultural equipment on their own.

The agreement signed Sunday follows years of lawsuits and complaints.

It means farmers can diagnose and fix their John Deere tractors without using company parts or facilities.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said the agreement also protects John Deere’s intellectual property.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

