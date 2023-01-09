Your Photos
Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

