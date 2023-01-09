Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Fillmore County crash

NEAR OSTRANDER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man from St. Paul received life-threatening injuries after a crash in Fillmore County over the weekend.

It happened on Highway 63 near County Road 14 around 4:35 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Winston Parson, 48, from St. Paul, was driving south on Highway 63 in a Chevrolet Equinox and a Freightliner semi truck was going north when the vehicles collided near County Road 14.

Map of crash on Highway 63 near County Road 14. (KTTC)

Parson suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 63-year-old man from Cresco, Iowa, was not hurt in the crash.

The State Patrol said Parson was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was involved with him.

