MDA: Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Watonwan county

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Watonwan County according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials.

This is the first discovery of the invasive bug in the county.

MDA says staff with the University of Minnesota Extension discovered larvae of the Emerald Ash Borer in samples of trees in Butterfield.

Watonwan county is added to the list of now 38 counties in the state where the insect has been discovered.

Emerald Ash Borer kills ash trees by taking nutrients underneath the bark which the trees need to grow.

