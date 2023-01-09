Your Photos
New Ulm Fire Dept. respond to house fire

The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire in New Ulm last night kept fire fighters busy for about 90 minutes.

The lone occupant of the home had already gotten out with the help of a neighbor and was transported to the hospital.

The lone occupant of the home had already gotten out with the help of a neighbor and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities say there is heavy fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

They say the fire started in the kitchen but the cause remains under investigation.

