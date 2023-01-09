North Mankato house fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a house fire yesterday.

Fire crews arrived to a single family home at 809 South Avenue where they saw heavy smoke coming from the front and side door to the residence. The heaviest damage was to the main level with moderate fire damage to the second floor.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

