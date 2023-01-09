Relatively seasonal week with minor snow chance Tuesday

We will see relatively seasonal temperatures this week with quieter weather this despite a minor snow chance on Tuesday night.

Today will start off with some freezing fog around the area as temperatures range from the single digits to the mid to upper-20s. Skies will start off mostly clear but gradually become partly cloudy by the afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the low to mid-30s with light winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Skies will continue to become mostly cloudy by tonight with another round of freezing fog possible as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Tuesday morning with winds remaining light.

Tuesday will start off with some morning freezing fog possible and cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-20s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with a chance for some very light snow/flurries possible. The light snow/flurries will move in through the mid to late evening hours and continue to around 11 pm before clearing out leaving behind cloudy skies for the rest of the night. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Due to the cloudy skies and light snow late Tuesday night, flurries remain possible throughout Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low-20s by Thursday morning with skies remaining mostly cloudy overnight.

Thursday will continue to be on the cloudy side with a good breeze returning to the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. Despite the breeze moving into the area and cloudy skies, conditions will remain quiet overall. Temperatures will dip to around 12 by Friday morning.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures hovering in the upper-teens and low-20s across the area. Skies will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon hours with winds up to 10 mph. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip to around 11 by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will remain on the quiet side with a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies. Temperatures on Saturday will hover in the upper-20s with a light breeze between 10 and 15 mph throughout the day. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning. Skies on Sunday will be cloudier than Saturday as temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s across the area. Winds on Sunday will remain breezy between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will dip into the upper-20s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to start off with quiet conditions and relatively seasonal temperatures sticking around. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the start of next week with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-20s and low-30s through Wednesday.

