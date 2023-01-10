Your Photos
12-year-old Minnesota boy has died after snowmobile accident

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : A 12-year-old boy has died in Minnesota after hitting a tree on a snowmobile Sunday afternoon.

Multiple first responder agencies in Wabasha County responded to rural Theilman for a report of a snowmobile crashing into a tree. When emergency responders arrived, the 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

A deputy on the scene says the 12-year-old was operating a snowmobile on private property when he entered a wooded area and made impact with a tree.

