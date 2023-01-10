Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon starts Saturday

69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon
69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 69th annual Eagles Cancer Telethon returns to the Mayo Civic Center Saturday night.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast LIVE on KTTC. The start of the Telethon will be broadcast on the CW channel due to a NFL playoff game on KTTC. The Telethon will move over to KTTC once the game is over.

The Telethon goes until 4 p.m. Sunday.

There is also an online auction that starts January 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. and ends January 15, 2023 at 6 p.m. Click here to join the auction.

You can also watch the 20-hour Eagles Cancer Telethon LIVE here.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon is the longest locally running telethon in the United States.

Each year, the Telethon raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research. The money raised supports vital cancer research at three local places: Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Hormel Institute for Cancer Research and the U of M Masonic Cancer Center.

There are about 125 acts that showcase their talents during the live Telethon. It also highlights inspirational stories from cancer survivors. On Sunday, cancer survivors come together to fill our Telethon stage for a powerful “Survivor’s Moment,” where we also remember those we’ve lost.

Through the support of the community, the Telethon has been able to donate more than $17 million the fight against cancer.

The Eagles Cancer Telethon is open to the public. Click here to get tickets for the kick-off of the Telethon.

More information on the Eagles Cancer Telethon can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

Police officer Keith Mortensen has been awarded the 2022 Law Enforcement Meritorious Service...
Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth
The $7,000 donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and families...
YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation
YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation
YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation
Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth
The logo of the Social Justice Theater at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Mankato, Minn.
Social Justice Theater to restart COVID-cancelled production