Bald eagles poisoned last month released by Raptor Center

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild.

11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December.

The university’s Raptor Center determined the eagles were suffering from a euthanasia solution. They may have consumed the chemical by scavaging the carcasses of euthanized animals left at the landfill.

One of the eagles later died. One of the birds was released on Dec. 30th.

The other five were released on Friday.

