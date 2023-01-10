Your Photos
The benefits of house plants

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the best ways to enhance a space in your home is by adding house plants. It just so happens that today is National Houseplant Appreciation Day!

Houseplants offer much to be appreciated. First of all, they bring a little of the outdoors inside where it can be enjoyed all year long and they fill our homes with color. There are many benefits beyond aesthetics. Experts say for one they can boost productivity. Some studies have shown that indoor plants may improve productivity and performance in the workplace and in school.

Plants are also said to reduce anxiety. Caring for plants provides therapeutic benefits. Similar to outdoor gardening, indoor gardening may help to ease the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and dementia.

Plants also reduce air pollutants. In 1989, NASA published a study that showed plants may improve the air quality for indoor spaces.

You don’t have to have a green thumb to care for houseplants. We have Robin from Becky’s Floral in Mankato with us to discuss the care of house plants.

