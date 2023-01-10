Your Photos
Colleges around the area welcomed students back today for the start of the spring semester

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today was the first day of classes for MSU, Bethany Lutheran College and South Central College among others.

Students moved back in to the dorms this past weekend, the semester began in full today. Classes are scheduled to wrap up in early May for most local colleges, and MSU, Mankato has spring graduation scheduled for May 6.

