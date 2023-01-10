Dense freezing fog today followed by wintery mix tonight

Dense freezing fog has prompted a dense fog advisory around the area through the morning hours ahead of a wintery mix moving through later tonight.

Today is not only start off chilly but foggy. Freezing fog has blanketed the area, prompting a dense fog advisory due to the reduction in visibility. Reduced visibility will be ranging from under a mile up to 4 miles around the area this morning before fog slowly starts to clear through the early afternoon hours. The dense fog advisory will remain in effect until 12 pm today. With the fog, we are also dealing with rather cloudy skies, which is why the fog is not showing any signs of clearing until the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-20s by the afternoon with calm to very light winds in the mix. Tonight, we will reach a low in the low to mid-20s through the mid to late evening hours, which means temperatures will slowly rise through the overnight hours into the upper-20s. A wintery mix of snow and rain/freezing rain will move into the area tonight between 9 pm and 10 pm. We are not expecting any accumulating ice at this time but we could see a dusting or half inch or so of snow by tomorrow morning. The wintery mix will start to clear out of the area between 3 am and 4 am Wednesday leaving behind more freezing fog around the area.

Wednesday will start off with more freezing fog around the area with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper-20s, light winds and cloudy skies. Cloudy skies will stick around throughout the day with temperatures hovering around the 30-degree mark by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain light throughout the day before increasing by Thursday. Temperatures will gradually drop into the mid to upper-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with chilly temperatures and a breeze back in the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-teens and low-20s across the area through the afternoon hours. Winds will increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain cloudy going into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the single digits by Friday morning.

We will finally get to see some sunshine return to the area with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the area on Friday. Despite the sunshine in the area, Friday will be the coldest of the week with highs topping out in the mid to upper-teens. Winds will thankfully be much lighter ranging between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures will slowly dip to around 10 degrees by Saturday morning with partly cloudy skies sticking around overnight.

This weekend will start off with partly cloudy skies on Saturday before becoming mostly cloudy by Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s with light winds on Saturday before dropping into the mid-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will continue to be mild despite cloudy skies as highs hover in the mid-30s with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy with an overnight rain/snow mix possible as temperatures hover in the upper-20s and low-30s by Monday morning.

Next week is going to start off on the messy side with some snow showers throughout Monday. As of right now, it is too early to determine the exact path and timing of the snowfall as well as how much the area could see. What we know right now is that due to temperatures it is looking like it will be the wet, heavy snow on Monday. Snow is projected to linger into Tuesday as temperatures continue to lead to wet, heavy snow in the forecast. Temperatures are likely to range between 30 and 32 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Winds through the event are looking to range between 5 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures Monday and Tuesday will dip into the mid-20s.

Snow is projected to be clearing out of the area by late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning as of right now. Again, it’s too early to determine the exact timing, path, and how much snow the area could see. By Wednesday, cloudy skies will stick around with a chance for some pop up flurries around the area. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Temperatures will dip back into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday of next week is looking to remain on the cloudy side with a breeze returning to the area. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low-30s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.