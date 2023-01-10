Light freezing rain and snow tonight, more fog tomorrow

Freezing rain and light snow will fall across much of our area tonight. While ice and snow amounts are expected to be light, it will definitely be enough to make roads and surfaces extremely slippery overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Plan extra time for your commute on Wednesday morning. The freezing rain and light snow will end late tonight, but fog and freezing fog will continue through much of Wednesday. Our snowpack will keep temperatures on the chilly side for the next several days; however, a much warmer airmass will bring high temperatures back into the 30s by the weekend. After that, we are keeping an eye on a system that could bring snow by next Monday and Tuesday.

The rest of today will be cloudy with fog continuing; however, visibility will continue to improve slightly throughout the afternoon. High temps will be in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon.

A system moving in from the Dakotas will bring areas of light freezing rain and snow overnight tonight. Freezing rain amounts will be in the ballpark of a few-hundredths of an inch with snowfall amounts around or slightly more than a dusting. While that isn’t much, it will be enough to make roads and surfaces extremely slippery tonight into Wednesday morning. Be prepared for an icy morning commute on Wednesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with fog and freezing fog (a very similar situation to what we had Tuesday) with highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be a bit colder with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. We will probably see some sunshine those days, but it could be limited depending on the amount of melting that happens on Wednesday into Thursday. More melting means more moisture in the air and that will ultimately lead to more cloud cover and fog.

Southerly flow will bring much warmer air into our region this weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, high temps will climb into the low to mid 30s. Once again, there will likely be some sunshine, but once again, melting will likely contribute to more low cloud cover and fog.

Our longer-range models are hinting at a system that will have the potential to bring snow by early next week. We’re still almost a week away from that, but it is definitely something we will keep an eye on. The Weather Team will be watching it closely and will have updates as things evolve.

