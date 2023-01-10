Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety celebrates one if its own after he recieved an award for his work with local youth.

Police officer Keith Mortensen has been awarded the 2022 Law Enforcement Meritorious Service Award by the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition.

Mortensen is the first officer from Mankato Public Safety to receive this award.

He recieved the award in recognition of his work as a school resource officer. Mortensen is also being praised for his creation and involvement in Cops and Bobbers, a program that has helped over 400 youths in the Mankato area over the last eight years.

