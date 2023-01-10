Your Photos
Minnesota Department of Health announces final offering of free COVID-19 tests

More than 2.5 million tests have been delivered to Minnesotans since program began
FILE
FILE(McLean County Health Department)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health today announced that four additional free at-home rapid tests are available to all Minnesota households through the state’s online ordering program. This will be the last chance for Minnesotans to get free tests before the program ends.

Minnesotans will be able to order four tests per household. Order your free at-home rapid tests on mn.gov/covid19.

“Since the state’s free test program began last April, more than 2.5 million free tests have been delivered to Minnesota households,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “Testing is essential in getting the proper treatment to those who need it and preventing the spread of COVID-19, and the state’s free online ordering program made it simple for Minnesotans in every corner of the state to easily access critical testing.”

Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053 Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Language assistance is available.

How to get a test:

Order your free at-home rapid tests online. Food banks, local public health agencies, community groups, and other community health organizations may also have free tests available.

Anyone can walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at one of the state’s free COVID-19 Community Testing Sites or find a testing option near them through the state’s Find Testing Locations map.

Costs for over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests are now required to be covered by health plans offered by Medicare, insurance companies, employers, and groups as a result of actions taken by the Biden Administration. In some circumstances, Minnesotans can receive free tests by showing their insurance card at a store. People should check with their health plan prior to purchasing at-home tests to ensure they are following the necessary steps to have costs covered.

Testing and COVID-19 medications:

If you are high risk and develop symptoms that could be COVID-19, get tested right away. Prescription medication is available to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Talk to a health care provider to learn if you qualify for COVID-19 treatment and where to get it. Learn more about COVID-19 medication at COVID-19 Treatments.

Dozens of Minnesota pharmacies and federally qualified health centers are participating in the federal Test to Treat program. There, you can take a COVID-19 test and, if positive, be assessed by a provider on-site. If you are eligible for treatment, you can receive and fill a prescription for pills at the same time. The federal government has a Test to Treat locator  to help find participating sites. Some of these sites require appointments. Learn more at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Test to Treat site.

In addition, the State of Minnesota has launched a telehealth test-to-treat app in partnership with Cue Health. For more information on this program visit the Telehealth webpage.

When to get tested:

Testing continues to be important for preventing the spread of the virus. It is especially important to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. For more details and additional information on when to get tested, see the MDH COVID-19 Testing page.

Questions about COVID-19:

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline: 1-833-431-2053Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

