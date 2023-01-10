North Mankato continues snow clean up

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Entering the month of January with over double the average December snowfall, easy-access space for snow removal is becoming harder to find.

But-- early preparation for future snow events keeps the quick removal of accumulating snow possible.... includes removing large snowpiles on street corners.

Director of Public Works for North Mankato said “It allows us to open the streets back up to their full width and stop restricting the parking areas. It gives everybody the room that they’re used to having on the street for parking and being able to avoid obstacles and that kind of thing being able to see.

While they continue to tend the accumulated snowfall, they also focus on clearing drainage. so when melt-off occurs, the water can leave the street; avoiding ice dams.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.