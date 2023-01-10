Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

North Mankato continues snow clean up

in the lull for the next big storm
KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By Nick Beck
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Entering the month of January with over double the average December snowfall, easy-access space for snow removal is becoming harder to find.

But-- early preparation for future snow events keeps the quick removal of accumulating snow possible.... includes removing large snowpiles on street corners.

Director of Public Works for North Mankato said “It allows us to open the streets back up to their full width and stop restricting the parking areas. It gives everybody the room that they’re used to having on the street for parking and being able to avoid obstacles and that kind of thing being able to see.

While they continue to tend the accumulated snowfall, they also focus on clearing drainage. so when melt-off occurs, the water can leave the street; avoiding ice dams.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

North Mankato house fire Sunday, no one was injured in the fire
North Mankato house fire
Our weekly series with author Cathy Brennan continues; today's topic, the importance of...
Cathy Brennan discusses positive self talk
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Tips to keep arthritis pain away
Tips to keep arthritis pain away