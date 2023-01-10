Precipitation chances tomorrow night

We’ve had calm weather today, with pops of sunshine and blue skies mixed in with some clouds. Tomorrow, we will continue to have this mix of clouds and clear skies, until tomorrow evening.

Tomorrow around dinner time, we’re expecting a mix of freezing rain and snow to move through the region overnight into Wednesday morning. While this may impact Wednesday morning commutes, we are not expecting widespread effects from this system.

Tonight, we may see some foggy conditions like what we’ve seen the last few days. It could be dense in some areas, meaning drivers could have reduced visibility. Freezing fog is also possible again, meaning slippery roads are possible as well. This fog is also possible tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be in the high teens tonight, and mid to upper twenties tomorrow, and we can expect to remain in the 20s for the majority of this upcoming week.

After Tuesday night’s chance of precipitation, we are expecting to remain dry for the rest of the week and next weekend. Our next chance after that could be early next week but that is still pretty far away.

