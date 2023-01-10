Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools may soon be on the books

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Nick Beck
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) may soon be on the books; one they’ve been planning for a while.

Mankato Area Public Schools are focusing on present and future operational needs and facility needs in their latest request to voters.

“We continue to move further down that funnel of ultimately figuring out the size, the scope, and the timing of a potential referendum,” explained Paul Peterson, MAPS superintendent.

“Security for our schools and safety of our kids and the staff that are working in these schools is paramount, and so any sort of future bond referendum is going to have to include community dollars that supports that idea of a safe and welcoming entrance for all of our buildings,” said Peterson.

After a mail-in survey in the fall of 2021, the district has honed in on their biggest needed upgrade: making sure entrances to all schools in the district are welcome and secure entrances. A secondary focus for Peterson surrounds existing issues in community buildings.

The superintendent says 2023 will hold three things for the district. The district will have to tighten its belt, and they’ll need support from state legislature to fully fund education.

“Then what this survey is really getting us towards is the third part of that, which is a potentially in the fall (late fall, early winter), looking at an operational and bond referendum for the school district community,” said Peterson.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

Latest News

Tonight the Mankato City council is voting on the adoption of a community solar project in the...
The Mankato city council is voting on the adoption of a community solar project in the Mankato area
Snowfall helping drought conditions?
A surplus of snowfall has local farmers looking ahead at how that snow could affect the year’s farming cycle
FILE
12-year-old Minnesota boy has died after snowmobile accident
North Mankato house fire Sunday, no one was injured in the fire
North Mankato house fire