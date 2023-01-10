Your Photos
YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation

The $7,000 donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA Mentoring Program received a generous donation.

The Profinium Dreams Foundation awarded a $7,000 donation to the YMCA program.

The donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area.

The Mentoring Program at the Mankato Family YMCA includes the Brother/Sister Program and School-Based Mentoring, both of which help match a youth with a supportive mentor.

Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth