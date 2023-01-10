YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA Mentoring Program received a generous donation.

The Profinium Dreams Foundation awarded a $7,000 donation to the YMCA program.

The donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area.

The Mentoring Program at the Mankato Family YMCA includes the Brother/Sister Program and School-Based Mentoring, both of which help match a youth with a supportive mentor.

